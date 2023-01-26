Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi against drug peddlers decided

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister for Narcotics Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti presided over a meeting at CM Office on Thursday and expressed a grave concern over the increasing usage of narcotics in the educational institutions.

It was decided in the meeting to launch a mega scale crackdown against those elements involved in selling and buying of narcotics and it was also decided to establish two centres for the rehabilitation of narcotics addicted persons.

One centre will also be established in a jail. It was also decided during the meeting to undertake effective measures under a joint strategy in order to prevent the new generation from the scourge of narcotics.

It was also agreed during the meeting to undertake joint steps under a consolidated strategy between the Punjab government and Anti-Narcotics Force along with further streamlining collaboration between the Punjab government and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the meeting asserted that a strict crackdown will be launched against the drug-peddlers for selling narcotics outside the educational institutions and online. He outlined that the Punjab government and ANF will jointly launch a vigorous crackdown against notorious drug-peddlers.

He highlighted that a zero-tolerance policy would be adopted in order to save the new generation from narcotics, adding that such elements doing narcotics business outside educational institutions will be sternly eradicated.

He said that strict steps will be taken to stop narcotics smuggling and its inter-provincial transportation, adding that those involved in doing notorious narcotics business are the murderers of humanity. "We will not allow anyone to destroy the future of the nation and an indiscriminate action will be taken against those who are found involved in spreading this poison in the veins of the new generation," he said and added the Punjab government will continue its complete cooperation with the Anti-Narcotics Force.

"We all have to make a joint struggle to purge the society from the scourge of narcotics and saving the new generation from narcotics equates to waging a Jihad," the Caretaker CM said and underscored that the elements involved in drug-peddling do not deserve any leniency.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Captain (Retd.) Asadullah Khan, Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar, CCPO Lahore Bilal Kamyana, Secretary SHC&ME, Secretary school education, Secretary Excise and Taxation, ANF officials of Lahore and senior officials attended the meeting.

