UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Orders To Simplify Departmental Induction Procedure For Police Martyrs' Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi orders to simplify departmental induction procedure for police martyrs' children

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to simplify departmental induction procedure for the children of police martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to simplify departmental induction procedure for the children of police martyrs.

These directions were issued during a meeting with Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar and CCPO Lahore Bilal Kamyana, who met with CM Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office on Saturday.

It was decided to award 10 extra numbers to the children of police martyrs appearing on open merit during departmental induction.

Mohsin Naqvi apprised that rules would further be eased regarding departmental induction of police martyrs' children and in case of non-availability of a seat in the concerned district the children of police martyrs could be inducted in some other districts. It was also decided to enhance assistance package of brave ghazis for getting disabled during performing their duties and fighting against anti-social elements.

On the direction of caretaker CM, Inspector General of Police has constituted a three member committee to be headed by DIG Establishment, DIG Operations and DIG IT. The committee after formulating its recommendations within seven days and will submit them in the next meeting of the Executive board.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that it was a due right of the families of martyrs to grant them respect and dignity owing to sacrifices being laid down by the brave martyrs of our dear homeland. He directed to dispose off pending financial assistance cases of martyrs families at the earliest, adding that arrangement of funds would be made forthwith to ensure financial assistance payment to the families of martyrs without any delay.

Caretaker CM outlined that system would further be streamlined to enable the children of martyrs to acquire higher education and an admission policy would be chalked out in quality educational institutions of relevant districts for martyrs children. He directed to make admission arrangements for the children of martyrs in the best medical, engineering, computer sciences and other quality educational institutions on preferential basis.

The Inspector General of Police gave him briefing with regard to simplifying departmental induction procedure for children martyred policemen.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Martyrs Shaheed Chief Minister Punjab Education Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

PM appreciates Saad Rafique for launching Islamaba ..

PM appreciates Saad Rafique for launching Islamabad-Karachi Greenline Train

43 seconds ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to incr ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to increase fees due to severe financ ..

45 seconds ago
 Moscow says 14 killed in Ukraine strike on eastern ..

Moscow says 14 killed in Ukraine strike on eastern hospital

1 minute ago
 Caretaker govt to ensure holding of impartial elec ..

Caretaker govt to ensure holding of impartial elections: caretaker Provincial Mi ..

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomes Maryam Nawa ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomes Maryam Nawaz on return to Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Moldovan Parliament Calls for More Investments in ..

Moldovan Parliament Calls for More Investments in National Defense

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.