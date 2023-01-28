Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi orders to simplify departmental induction procedure for police martyrs' children

(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to simplify departmental induction procedure for the children of police martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to simplify departmental induction procedure for the children of police martyrs.

These directions were issued during a meeting with Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar and CCPO Lahore Bilal Kamyana, who met with CM Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office on Saturday.

It was decided to award 10 extra numbers to the children of police martyrs appearing on open merit during departmental induction.

Mohsin Naqvi apprised that rules would further be eased regarding departmental induction of police martyrs' children and in case of non-availability of a seat in the concerned district the children of police martyrs could be inducted in some other districts. It was also decided to enhance assistance package of brave ghazis for getting disabled during performing their duties and fighting against anti-social elements.

On the direction of caretaker CM, Inspector General of Police has constituted a three member committee to be headed by DIG Establishment, DIG Operations and DIG IT. The committee after formulating its recommendations within seven days and will submit them in the next meeting of the Executive board.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that it was a due right of the families of martyrs to grant them respect and dignity owing to sacrifices being laid down by the brave martyrs of our dear homeland. He directed to dispose off pending financial assistance cases of martyrs families at the earliest, adding that arrangement of funds would be made forthwith to ensure financial assistance payment to the families of martyrs without any delay.

Caretaker CM outlined that system would further be streamlined to enable the children of martyrs to acquire higher education and an admission policy would be chalked out in quality educational institutions of relevant districts for martyrs children. He directed to make admission arrangements for the children of martyrs in the best medical, engineering, computer sciences and other quality educational institutions on preferential basis.

The Inspector General of Police gave him briefing with regard to simplifying departmental induction procedure for children martyred policemen.