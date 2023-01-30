Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report about death of employee due to torture

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad about the death of an employee due to alleged torture of the owner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad about the death of an employee due to alleged torture of the owner.

The CM ordered that legal action be initiated against the perpetrator of the torture. He also extended sympathies to the victim's family.