LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from Inspector General of Police about the death of a nurse after alleged gang rape in Kabirwala.

The CM directed that a detailed investigation should be held to ascertain facts and the accused should be arrested without delay.

The accused do not deserve any leniency and it should be ensured that justice is provided to the bereaved family, he added.

He has also extended sympathies to the victim's family and assured them of providing justice.