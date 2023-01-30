Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi telephones KPK CM for condolence

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday telephonically contacted Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan to express deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to the blast in the mosque of Police Lines in Peshawar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday telephonically contacted Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan to express deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to the blast in the mosque of Police Lines in Peshawar.

He strongly condemned the heinous act and extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the martyrs.

"We stand with the bereaved families in this hour of grief", he said and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The whole nation was sad about this tragic incident and everyone should work jointly to get rid of the menace of terrorism, he added.