LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the president of Pakistan Press Club UK and a senior journalist Mubeen Chaudhry.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved family, saying that Mubeen Chaudhary had a prominent position in the field of journalism.

His services in the field of journalism would be remembered for a long time, he said and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.