UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Grieved At Journalist's Death

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved at journalist's death

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the president of Pakistan Press Club UK and a senior journalist Mubeen Chaudhry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the president of Pakistan Press Club UK and a senior journalist Mubeen Chaudhry.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved family, saying that Mubeen Chaudhary had a prominent position in the field of journalism.

His services in the field of journalism would be remembered for a long time, he said and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab United Kingdom May Family

Recent Stories

UAE Health Authorities announce successful integra ..

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Iran need to make PTA effective: Consul G ..

Pakistan-Iran need to make PTA effective: Consul General

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Executive C ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Executive Council

39 minutes ago
 Minister Health Qadir Patel offers health faciliti ..

Minister Health Qadir Patel offers health facilities to injured of Peshawar mosq ..

16 minutes ago
 Czechia Committed to One-China Policy but Has Righ ..

Czechia Committed to One-China Policy but Has Right to Decide Whom to Call- Prim ..

16 minutes ago
 EU Members Divided Over Ukraine's Accelerated Acce ..

EU Members Divided Over Ukraine's Accelerated Accession to Bloc - Reports

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.