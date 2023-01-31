Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Punjab Institute of Mental Health

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited the Punjab Institute of Mental Health and took a round of different wards and met patients to inquire about their well-being

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited the Punjab Institute of Mental Health and took a round of different wards and met patients to inquire about their well-being.

The CM asked the medical staff about the treatment facilities being provided to the patients.

Mohsin Naqvi asked for a list of the recovered patients from the medical superintendent and assured taking steps to send the recovered patients back to their homes.

The MS briefed that about 250 patients had recovered but their families have nottaken them back while some families had entered their home addresses wrongly.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Kamiana was also present.