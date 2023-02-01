UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Appreciates Police Bravery

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appreciates police bravery

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has announced giving cash rewards and commendatory certificates to SHO PS Makarwal and his team for foiling the terrorists attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has announced giving cash rewards and commendatory certificates to SHO PS Makarwal and his team for foiling the terrorists attack.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM appreciated that the police have thwarted the nefarious designs of the terrorists. The SHO and his team would be rewarded for showing bravery, he said and added that the nation fully appreciates their bravery and sense of duty.

The morale of the police force has been boosted by the bravery of the policemen of PS Makarwal and such courageous police officials are pride, he added.

The CM also made a call to DPO Mianwali and SHO PS Makarwal to extend his felicitations. The government salutes the bravery of the policemen who have set a high example of courage by thwarting the attack. "We are proud of the brave police and the menace of terrorism would not be allowed to thrive in Punjab," stated Mohsin Naqvi.

