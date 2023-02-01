Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews patient management system proposal

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review the proposal for the implementation of patient management system to make government hospitals paperless

Chairman Punjab Information Technology board gave a briefing about the patient management system.

The meeting was informed that, initially, this system would be implemented in 15 major hospitals in Punjab. Hospital emergencies, gynaecology, outdoor and pharmacy would be linked with this system and patients' data would be available in every government hospital through an integrated system.

The arrival of the patient, start of treatment, test, procedure and other details would be available through this system.

While directing to take steps for the implementation of this system, the CM noted that it would facilitate patients and doctors. The patient would also be able to get treatment in any government hospital, he stated and added that a primary PCI monitoring system would also be developed for the treatment of cardiac patients. The primary PCI monitoring system would be used to review the arrival, treatment and procedure of heart patients, he said.

Industrialist Gohar Ijaz, Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare Dr Javed Akram, Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir, Health secretaries and others attended the meeting.