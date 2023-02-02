UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Chairs Meeting To Review PKLI Matters

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting to review PKLI matters

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting to review the matters relating to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC) at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting to review the matters relating to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC) at his office.

Industrialist Gohar Ejaz, Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir, Health ministers Dr. Javed Akram and Dr. Jamal Nasir, Health secretaries, Dean PKLI&RC Dr Faisal Dar and others attended the meeting while Dr Saeed Akhtar participated via video link.

The chief minister stressed that the PKLI&RC would be reinstated to its initial purpose of providing excellent care to patients. He emphasized that all indigent kidney and liver patients have the right to receive free, high-quality treatment. He pledged that the institute would offer standard treatment for kidney and liver diseases, and underscored that the PKLI&RC is the only hospital of its kind in Pakistan.

He was also briefed about PKLI&RC's performance and allied matters.

