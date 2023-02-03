Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Grieved Over Loss Of Lives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 06:54 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a traffic accident near Kohat Tunnel and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs.
The Punjab government stands in solidarity with the grieved families and wishes for the swift recovery of those who injured, he added.