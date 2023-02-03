UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Grieved Over Loss Of Lives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a traffic accident near Kohat Tunnel and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a traffic accident near Kohat Tunnel and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

The Punjab government stands in solidarity with the grieved families and wishes for the swift recovery of those who injured, he added.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Traffic Kohat

Recent Stories

Karachi assistant commissioner storms into social ..

Karachi assistant commissioner storms into social media with latest photos

38 seconds ago
 Photography show commemorates Kashmir Solidarity D ..

Photography show commemorates Kashmir Solidarity Day

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 262 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 262 points

4 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Isra and Sindh ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Isra and Sindh Universities

4 minutes ago
 7-member committee to monitor PIMH patients data

7-member committee to monitor PIMH patients data

4 minutes ago
 International Day of Human Fraternity recognises U ..

International Day of Human Fraternity recognises UAE’s contributions to promot ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.