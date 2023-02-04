Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi for observing Kashmir day vigorously

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in a vigorous and befitting manner across the province.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Kashmir Solidarity Day events will be held in the divisional headquarters, districts and tehsils of Punjab. Rallies will also be taken out from every city in order to express complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Caretaker CM appealed to the people to vigorously participate in the Kashmir Solidarity Day events and urged that people should come out in the rallies by holding Pakistan and Kashmir flags. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the Pakistani nation will display its complete solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters against the Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir on 5th February.

We want to give a clear message to the people of Kashmir that they are not alone in their freedom struggle but the whole Pakistani nation is resolutely standing with them and every Pakistani is siding with their oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi categorically remarked that India cannot maintain its illegitimate occupation in the occupied Kashmir for long by inflicting tyranny and oppression on the innocent Kashmiri people.