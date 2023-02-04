Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi message on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid homage to the great struggle of unarmed Kashmiri people and pledged that the Pakistani nation is resolutely standing with the people of Kashmir and will continue to do so

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid homage to the great struggle of unarmed Kashmiri people and pledged that the Pakistani nation is resolutely standing with the people of Kashmir and will continue to do so.

India is inflicting oppression on the Kashmiri people and brave sons of mothers are murdered daily. The women are subjected to molestation and harassment in Kashmir. India has usurped fundamental rights of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and we strongly condemn the inhuman treatment being meted out to the Kashmiri people by India.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi in his message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day acknowledged that the Kashmiri people are bravely facing atrocious tyranny inflicted by the Indian army for the last many decades.

The Kashmiri people are spending their lives miserably in a lock down and the world community should take cognizance of the distress and pain of Kashmiri people.

The right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people is inevitable according to United Nations resolution in order to seek a durable peace in South Asia.

Caretaker CM maintained that the silence posed by the world nations over Indian atrocities has no justification and the world must know loud and clear that no one can snatch the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Caretaker CM exhorted that India should stop inflicting its barbaric brutalities on the Kashmiri people and should adhere to uphold basic human rights in Kashmir. Mohsin Naqvi lauded that the Kashmiri people are displaying an unflinching resolve so as to win freedom for themselves for the past seven decades.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi underscored that the whole Pakistani nation vows to reiterate its vigorous support for their Kashmiri brothers and sisters being subjected to a military siege and communication blockade since 5th August 2019.