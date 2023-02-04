Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announces steps to resolve farmers' issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has announced steps in order to expeditiously resolve the problems of cultivators and farmers of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has announced steps in order to expeditiously resolve the problems of cultivators and farmers of Punjab.

The Caretaker CM granted an approval to establish a task-force for the improvement of agricultural sector, increase in agricultural production and easy access to the market.

He took a briefing from a 50-member delegation of progressive farmers during a meeting with them at CM office. The delegation of progressive farmers held a detailed meeting with caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi and submitted their recommendations for better cultivation of cotton, wheat, sugarcane, corn and other fields. Livestock and fish farmers also put forth their problems and recommendations. It was agreed during the meeting to undertake effective measures and promote research for maximum production of agricultural commodities, livestock and fish.

Gohar Ejaz announced to set up a fund worth Rs.100 crore on behalf of the APTMA Foundation to increase the production of cotton and for research.

The caretaker CM will be the Chairman of the task-force. The task-force will comprise caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer, Secretaries of Agriculture, Irrigation, Livestock, Heads of Agricultural Research Institutes, Gohar Ejaz, Syed Yawar Ali, Zaka Ashraf and Fawad Mukhtar. The Task-Force will submit its recommendations within seven days regarding increase in agricultural production, usage of new seeds, easy access to the market and other related matters.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that prompt decisions will be taken in the light of recommendations of the Task-Force.

He assigned all the Ministers a task to hold a meeting with the farmers at the divisional level. Provincial Ministers along with the commissioners will listen to the problems of farmers and will take essential measures to resolve them at the earliest. The APTMA Foundation will provide funding in the agricultural universities to undertake a research on cotton and better seeds for other fields.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to undertake effective measures in order to ensure supply of fertilizers and stop black marketing. It was decided during the meeting to contact the Federal government with regard to restoring GST subsidy on tube-well electricity bills. The caretaker CM directed to expedite lumpy skin vaccination campaign and ordered to formulate recommendations to resolve problems of fish farmers.

Practicable measures were also reviewed to transfer fish market in Lahore. It was decided during the meeting to exterminate fields destroying animals. Mohsin Naqvi underscored that he wanted to resolve the problems of farmers on priority basis.

The progressive farmers delegation comprised Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, Chaudhry Jawad Ahmed, Chaudhry Hasan Akram, Chaudhry Rizwan Iqbal, Chaudhry Bilal Arshad, Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Abu Bakar Tauseef, Hafiz Muhammad Hafeez, Syed Shafqat Hussain Bukhari and others. Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Gohar Ejaz, Syed Yawar Ali, Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf, Fawad Mukhtar, Secretaries of Agriculture, Irrigation, Livestock, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.