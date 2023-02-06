Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announces to send rescue team to Turkiye

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday telephoned to Ambassador of Turkiye Dr Mehmet Paaci and expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the loss of life and property caused by earthquake

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday telephoned to Ambassador of Turkiye Dr Mehmet Paaci and expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the loss of life and property caused by earthquake.

He announced to send a 50-member rescue and relief team to Turkiye on behalf of the Punjab government and said that the team would go to the affected areas to start rescue operations immediately. He said that in the hour of trial, Pakistan stands with the brothers and sisters of Turkiye.

"We are with the brothers and sisters of Turkiye in difficult times and will remain with them." he added.

The CM conveyed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and expressed his profound sadness at the loss of life and property.

He empathized with those affected and offered his condolences to the families of deceased and injured.

The CM also prayed for a quick recovery of those who were hurt.