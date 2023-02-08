UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Karakoram Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in the Karakoram Highway accident.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. The provincial government stands in solidarity with the grieving families, he added.

