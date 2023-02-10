UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Inaugurates Food Expo 23

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Food Expo 23

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated Food Expo-2023 organised by Punjab Food Authority at Expo Center, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated Food Expo-2023 organised by Punjab Food Authority at Expo Center, here on Friday.

He inspected the stalls including that of Punjab Small Industries Corporation and expressed keen interest in items put on display. DG PFA briefed about the arrangements.

The CM noted that the Punjab Food Authority had organized the food expo in the best way to promote local and international food businesses. He invited the people to visit the expo to enjoy amusement opportunities as 77 stalls had been set up for the public.

He placed great importance on raising awareness about the quality of food and commended the PFA's initiative in this regard.

Heads of domestic and foreign companies would attend the food conference while Mushaira, a musical concert and puppet show for children would also be held for the visitors.

Ambassador of Korea Suh Sangpyo, Minister for C&W and Food Bilal Afzal, Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, CEO of Lahore Qalandar Atif Rana, industrialist Sheikh Irfan Iqbal, secretary food, CCPO Lahore, commissioner & deputy commissioner Lahore and others were also present.

