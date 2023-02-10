UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Condoles Death Of Amjad Islam Amjad

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of the renowned poet, writer and playwright Amjad Islam Amjad

The CM extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and fans in a condolence message expressing that Amjad Islam Amjad was a true master of his art who brought a new level of enlightenment to drama writing.

Mohsin Naqvi also offered prayers for the eternal rest of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to find solace during this difficult time.

