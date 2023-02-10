UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tributes To Martyred Major Jawad, Captain Sagheer

Published February 10, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid rich tributes to the heroic sacrifices of Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer who were martyred during an operation in Kohlu area of Balochistan.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM conveyed his admiration for the martyrs who selflessly sacrificed their lives for the peace and stability of the nation.

He praised them for their bravery and unwavering commitment to defending their country, earning the highest honor of martyrdom.

"The nation salutes these martyrs who are the pride of our country," said the CM. "Their sacrifices will never be forgotten, and they will always be remembered as our true heroes," he added.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families, Mohsin Naqvi said, "Our hearts go out to the families of Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer. We stand with them in their time of sorrow and offer our deepest sympathies."

