Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Takes Notice Of Warburton Murder Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi taking notice of Warburton murder incident and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi taking notice of Warburton murder incident and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

The CM constituted a 3-member inquiry committee to investigate the incident. Additional Inspector General of Police (Special Branch) Zulfiqar Hameed will be the convener while DIG Faisal Ali Raja and DIG Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari will be members of the committee.

The committee after making an inquiry of the incident will submit its report to the Caretaker CM within 48 hours.

The committee after ascertaining negligence will also recommend action to be taken against the responsible.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the incident was highly sorrowful and directed to submit a report after making an investigation of the incident from every aspect. The Caretaker CM asserted that legal action would be taken against such elements, who are found involved in violating the law as no one can be permitted to take the law into one's hands.

