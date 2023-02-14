Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi for making arrangements to celebrate Jashan-e-Baharan

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday directed to make arrangements for celebrating 'Jashan-e-Baharan' in Lahore and other big cities adding that marathon races would also be organized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday directed to make arrangements for celebrating 'Jashan-e-Baharan' in Lahore and other big cities adding that marathon races would also be organized.

He further directed to organize horse and cattle show in the provincial metropolis.

A meeting was held under the chair of the caretaker chief minister at his office in which the holding of Jashan-e-Baharan was reviewed.

Caretaker Provincial for Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Minister Local Government Ibrahim Murad, Minister Livestock Bilal Afzal, chief secretary, secretaries of local government, livestock and information departments, commissioner and DC Lahore, DG local government, DG PHA, DGPR and others attended the meeting while commissioner and DC Faisalabad participated through video link.

The celebrations of Jashan-e-Baharan would be held at different parks and places in Lahore. Due to PSL matches, celebrations would be arranged in different parks and places besides Jilani Park. The celebrations would be uniquely held to ensure maximum participation of citizens. Traditional food stalls would be set up along with the festivity of the circus.

Similarly, music, flower shows, storytelling & painting competitions, birds, cat and dog shows and other events would be organized for public entertainment. Additionally, the canal and major roads would be illuminated with beautiful lights, the meeting was told.