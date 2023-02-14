Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA)

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and IG Police Dr Usman Anwar on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) to inspect security measures for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

They reviewed the CCTV monitoring system, particularly in PSL routes, and observed the city areas on the digital wall.

The chief minister instructed the staff to work enthusiastically and connect the CCTV cameras in Rawalpindi and Multan with PSCA Lahore to monitor the PSL.

Additionally, he emphasized the need for a well-planned traffic management system for citizens and providing food and tea to the police and staff on PSL duty.

MD PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan informed that PSL was being monitored through 550 special cameras in Lahore while arrangements for monitoring of routes, hotels and stadiums were also completed as technical PSCA teams will work round the clock in the field.

