Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Abolishes Burial Charges For Indigent Persons In Model Graveyards

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has abolished the burial charges of ten thousand rupees for indigent persons in model graveyards while chairing a meeting to review issues of Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority, at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has abolished the burial charges of ten thousand rupees for indigent persons in model graveyards while chairing a meeting to review issues of Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority, at his office.

The meeting agreed to promptly operationalize model graveyards throughout Punjab.

The chief minister directed the completion of model graveyard projects in Kahna Nau spanning over 825 kanal, Ahlu Kacha Road covering 98 kanal, Raiwind Road expanding to 127 kanal, and Sua Asal spanning over 276 kanal in the provincial metropolis.

The graveyards would be equipped with facilities such as boundary walls, ablutions points, and obsequies.

Furthermore, the CM ordered a survey, cleaning, and the removal of encroachments in all cemeteries within the city.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Minister Local Government & Community Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad, secretaries of information and local government departments, commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore, DG PSKA, DGPR and others attended the meeting.

