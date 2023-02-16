UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Spring Festival Plantation Campaign 2023

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated Spring Festival Plantation Campaign 2023 by planting a bottle palm sapling in the CM office lawn, on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated Spring Festival Plantation Campaign 2023 by planting a bottle palm sapling in the CM office lawn, on Thursday.

Mohsin Naqvi also prayed for the success of plantation campaign.

The Caretaker CM said that 30 million saplings will be planted during the Spring Festival Plantation Campaign across Punjab. He stated that planting a tree is a national obligation as well as a social responsibility. He urged that everyone should vigorously participate in the plantation campaign and properly look after the trees.

He underscored that planting a sapling is not sufficient but rather its care is important likewise.

Secretary Forests gave a briefing to the Caretaker CM with regard to the plantation campaign and apprised that the Forests Department has set up 489 nurseries to provide saplings to the masses.

Secretary Information and Culture as well as officials of Forests Department were also present on the occasion.

