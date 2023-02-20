Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in the traffic accident in Kalar Kahar Salt Range area and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in the traffic accident in Kalar Kahar Salt Range area and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

He sought a report from the administration and instructed to provide the best treatment facilitiesto the injured.