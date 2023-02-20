UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Visits CTD, Appreciates Its Role Against Terrorism

Published February 20, 2023

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited CTD headquarters where he inspected various sections, including the Counter Violent Extremism (CVE) block, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited CTD headquarters where he inspected various sections, including the Counter Violent Extremism (CVE) block, here on Monday.

The caretaker chief minister also planted a sapling there.

Addl IG (CTD) Punjab briefed the CM about successful intelligence-based operations.

During a meeting, the chief minister expressed his appreciation for the crucial role played by the CTD Punjab in thwarting terrorism. He assured the department of his commitment to providing the latest weaponry and advanced technology necessary to enhance its operational and intelligence capabilities.

The CM lauded the CTD as a leading force in the fight against terrorism and acknowledged its exceptional efforts in maintaining peace in the province.

He further commended the department's remarkable efforts in eliminating terrorist networks and their facilitators.

The government values the bravery exhibited by the CTD staff in thwarting the malicious plans of terrorists, as their courageous efforts have even led to the sacrifice of their lives in the pursuit of maintaining peace, he said and added that the nation takes immense pride in these brave sons of the country who have served as heroes by selflessly confronting terrorists, even at the risk of their own lives.

The CM said that such a courageous and selfless commitment to the safety and security of the nation is truly heroic and deserves of the highest praise and recognition.

IG police, CCPO, secretary finance, secretary information, special secretary (home) and others were also present.

