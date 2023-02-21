UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Holds Follow-up Meeting For Jashan-e-Baharan Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi holds follow-up meeting for Jashan-e-Baharan arrangements

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi convened a follow-up meeting at his office to review the arrangements for the coming Jashan-e-Baharan festivities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi convened a follow-up meeting at his office to review the arrangements for the coming Jashan-e-Baharan festivities.

Provincial ministers- Dr Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Bilal Afzal, Ibrahim Murad, Amir Mir, ACS, secretaries of local government, housing, higher education, school education, information and tourism departments, commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore, DG local government, DG PHA, DGPR, CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister emphasized the importance of ensuring top-notch arrangements for the coming spring festival in various cities, including Lahore. He announced that marathon race in the city which hadn't been held for a long time, would be organized and made a permanent feature of the Jashan-e-Baharan festivity.

Additionally, citizens would be treated to exceptional entertainment through the horse and cattle show, which would include spectacular fireworks and javelin competitions.

Moreover, a 7-day long Mehfil-e-Sama would be organized at the Data Darbar Complex during Jashan-e-Baharan to provide a cultural and spiritual experience for everyone.

Furthermore, the CM announced that canal and main city roads would be decorated tastefully and an exciting food festival would be held at Jilani Park, while a thrilling circus would be organized at Greater Iqbal Park. To add to the festivities, well-known singers would also be invited to perform at music and Sufi nights during Jashan-e-Baharan.

The CM emphasized the importance of projecting the celebrations in their best lightto attract maximum number of visitors.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Music Chief Minister Punjab Education Company Marathon Government Best Race Housing Data Darbar

Recent Stories

Senate Finance Committee urges FBR for speedy disp ..

Senate Finance Committee urges FBR for speedy disposal of cases

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks Innova ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks Innovation Month 2023

10 minutes ago
 Comprehensive strategy being implemented to resolv ..

Comprehensive strategy being implemented to resolve urban problems of Karachi: A ..

2 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 16th edition o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 16th edition of IDEX 2023

10 minutes ago
 Court directs Imran Khan to ensure attendance on F ..

Court directs Imran Khan to ensure attendance on Feb 28

35 seconds ago
 Only ECP can announce election date: Advisor to Pr ..

Only ECP can announce election date: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affair ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.