Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report on housemaid murder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about the murder of a housemaid and directed strict legal action against the accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about the murder of a housemaid and directed strict legal action against the accused.

The accused should be punished according to the law and the provision of justice be ensured to the victim's family which suffered a great loss. He also extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them of the provision of justice.