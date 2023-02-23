UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Takes Notice Of Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from IG police about an incident in which three persons were killed in firing outside Phalia Kutchery\

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from IG police about an incident in which three persons were killed in firing outside Phalia Kutchery.

He directed that the arrest of the accused be ensured without delay and added that no effort should be spared in providing justice to the bereaved families.

