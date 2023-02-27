UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Grieved Over Death Of DIG Dr Atif Ikram

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the untimely passing away of DIG (Investigations) Punjab Dr Atif Ikram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the untimely passing away of DIG (Investigations) Punjab Dr Atif Ikram.

In a condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and noted that the late Dr Atif Ikram was a highly respected and exemplary police officer, known for his professionalism and uprightness.

Mohsin Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant the bereaved family the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

