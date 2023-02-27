Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi felicitates new Multan Press Club body

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has felicitated the newly elected office-bearers of Multan Press Club (MPC) and hoped that they would come up to the expectations of the media community.

In a message issued here on Monday, he hoped the newly elected president Shakeel Anjum and other office bearers including general secretary Nisar Awan, vice presidents Khalid Chaudhry, Nauman Khan Babar, joint secretaries Rao Muhammad Asif, Ayaz Ali Shaikh and finance secretary Farhan Mulghani would play an active role in solving the problems of journalist community.

The CM expressed his best wishes to the elected office bearers and emphasized his confidence in their ability to serve the journalist community with dedication and commitment. Furthermore, he encouraged them to continue their efforts towards resolving the issues faced by the journalist community and to work towards promoting the values of a free and responsible press.