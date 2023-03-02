Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Tablighi Markaz Raiwind

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appreciating the role of religious scholars and ulema in promoting religion, acknowledged the valuable services being rendered by the Tablighi Jamaat for the promotion of Islam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appreciating the role of religious scholars and ulema in promoting religion, acknowledged the valuable services being rendered by the Tablighi Jamaat for the promotion of islam.

During his visit to the International Tablighi Markaz in Raiwind, the religious scholars of Aalmi Tablighi Jamaat, including Maulana Ahmad Laat and Maulana Farooq, briefed the Caretaker CM on their activities related to the preaching of Islam.

A proposal was put forward to construct a mosque, modelled after Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, at the International Tablighi Markaz that could accommodate up to one million worshipers.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi pledged his support for the project, stating "We have already had initial discussions on this proposal, and with the grace of Allah Almighty, this noble initiative will move forward." Maulana Ahmad Laat and Maulana Farooq prayed for the unity of Islamic world, the prosperity of ummah, and peace and stability in the country.

Auqaf Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, notables including Dr Nadeem Ashraf, Imtiaz Ghani, Anwar Ghani,Mian Ahsan, Gohar Ejaz, and commissioner Lahore were also present.