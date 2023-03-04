Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss human lives in a traffic accident near Burewala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss human lives in a traffic accident near Burewala.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that the injured should be provided best treatment facilities and further action should be taken after arresting the driver responsible for the accident.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi also sought a report about the accident.

