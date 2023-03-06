Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi meets Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday met with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House Karachi and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday met with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House Karachi and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Both strongly condemned the terrorism incident in Quetta.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the importance of the sacrifices made by law enforcement agencies, stating that everyone had a role to play in ensuring lasting peace in the country.

He also called for unity and inter-provincial harmony, urging all stakeholders to put their differences aside and work together for the greater good.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori echoed this sentiment, stating that the people were united and that terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious designs. He commended the sacrifices made by law enforcement agencies and stressed the need for increased cooperation between the two provinces in various sectors.

Tessori also suggested that the exchange of delegations would benefit both Sindh and Punjab.