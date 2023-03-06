UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Meets Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi meets Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday met with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House Karachi and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday met with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House Karachi and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Both strongly condemned the terrorism incident in Quetta.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the importance of the sacrifices made by law enforcement agencies, stating that everyone had a role to play in ensuring lasting peace in the country.

He also called for unity and inter-provincial harmony, urging all stakeholders to put their differences aside and work together for the greater good.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori echoed this sentiment, stating that the people were united and that terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious designs. He commended the sacrifices made by law enforcement agencies and stressed the need for increased cooperation between the two provinces in various sectors.

Tessori also suggested that the exchange of delegations would benefit both Sindh and Punjab.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Quetta Governor Exchange Chief Minister Punjab Punjab All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Javeria Abbasi hops on to viral trend of ‘Tum Tu ..

Javeria Abbasi hops on to viral trend of ‘Tum Tum’

2 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED4.1bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED4.1bn in realty transactions Monday

11 minutes ago
 Strengthening of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains ..

Strengthening of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains Moscow's Priority - Lavrov

26 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karaba ..

Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karabakh Law Enforcement Officers - ..

26 minutes ago
 Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits ..

Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits Troops Deployed in Poland

26 minutes ago
 Indonesia landslide kills 15, dozens feared missin ..

Indonesia landslide kills 15, dozens feared missing

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.