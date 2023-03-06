Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condoles loss of lives

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Balochistan Constabulary personnel in an explosion and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Balochistan Constabulary personnel in an explosion and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, adding that he pays tribute to the personnel who attained the highest rank of martyrdom in the line of duty. "Terrorists are a burden on the land and we will eradicate them with the power of unity," he concluded.