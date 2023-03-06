UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Takes Notice Of Rape-cum-murder Of Child

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of rape-cum-murder of child

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from RPO DG Khan about rape-cum-murder of a child in Muzaffargarh and directed that strict action be taken against the arrested suspects in accordance with the law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from RPO DG Khan about rape-cum-murder of a child in Muzaffargarh and directed that strict action be taken against the arrested suspects in accordance with the law.

Provision of justice be ensured to the bereaved family, he added and noted that the perpetrators do not deserve any leniency.

He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them of the provision of justice.

In the meantime, the police have registered a case and arrested two suspects.

Related Topics

Police Chief Minister Punjab Muzaffargarh Family From

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED4.1bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED4.1bn in realty transactions Monday

6 minutes ago
 Strengthening of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains ..

Strengthening of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains Moscow's Priority - Lavrov

21 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karaba ..

Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karabakh Law Enforcement Officers - ..

21 minutes ago
 Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits ..

Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits Troops Deployed in Poland

21 minutes ago
 Indonesia landslide kills 15, dozens feared missin ..

Indonesia landslide kills 15, dozens feared missing

21 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) opens S ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) opens Spring Flower, Landscape exhib ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.