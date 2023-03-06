Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of rape-cum-murder of child

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from RPO DG Khan about rape-cum-murder of a child in Muzaffargarh and directed that strict action be taken against the arrested suspects in accordance with the law.

Provision of justice be ensured to the bereaved family, he added and noted that the perpetrators do not deserve any leniency.

He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them of the provision of justice.

In the meantime, the police have registered a case and arrested two suspects.