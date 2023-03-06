Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi on Monday.

He laid flowers at Quaid-e-Azam's grave and recited Fateha.

Mohsin Naqvi prayed for the stability, safety, and prosperity of the country and wrote his impressions in the visitors' book, said a handout issued here.

While paying tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mohsin Naqvi presented him with great words of admiration and said that the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had made the dream of a free country a reality for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

The establishment of a peaceful society based on tolerance, patience, and discipline was the dream of the founder of Pakistan, he added.

Mohsin Naqvi said that by following the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan can be saved from all crises and by adopting the principles of the founding father, a prosperous state can be established in a true sense.