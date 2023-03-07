UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Orders Foolproof Security On Shab-e-Barat

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi orders foolproof security on Shab-e-Barat

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements, throughout the province, on Shab-e-Barat by deputing additional police force, and emphasized giving special attention to the security of mosques and imambargahs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements, throughout the province, on Shab-e-Barat by deputing additional police force, and emphasized giving special attention to the security of mosques and imambargahs.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM ordered that the best arrangements should be made for the safety of people coming for worship.

Law enforcement agencies should remain vigilant and maintain close coordination with each other, he added. Similarly, he stressed that the devised plan for security arrangements should be implemented without any compromise and strict action be taken against unscrupulous elements.

On the night of Shab-e-Barat, Allah Almighty bestows mercy and blessings; on this blessed night, the nation should pray for the safety and peace of the country and seek Allah's mercy, he further said.

