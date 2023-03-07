Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi for devising plan to provide edibles at affordable rates during Ramadan

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has called for a comprehensive plan to provide essential commodities at affordable prices to the people during the holy month of Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has called for a comprehensive plan to provide essential commodities at affordable prices to the people during the holy month of Ramadan.

A meeting was held at the CM Office on Tuesday in which secretary Agriculture department briefed about the demand and supply of pulses, vegetables, fruits, and their prices.

The chief minister directed that the best practices be adopted to stabilize prices of essential commodities and added that line departments should prepare a working plan with demand forecasting to ensure stability in prices.

The CM said that talks be held with the poultry association to propose practical solutions to reduce the price of chicken meat. He added that a plan should be developed to reduce the prices of essential commodities to provide real relief to the people.

Similarly, a price-control mechanism be made more effective to create ease for the common man through an efficient system, he added.

Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer, secretary agriculture, secretary food, secretary livestock and others attended the meeting.