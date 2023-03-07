UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi For Devising Plan To Provide Edibles At Affordable Rates During Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi for devising plan to provide edibles at affordable rates during Ramadan

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has called for a comprehensive plan to provide essential commodities at affordable prices to the people during the holy month of Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has called for a comprehensive plan to provide essential commodities at affordable prices to the people during the holy month of Ramadan.

A meeting was held at the CM Office on Tuesday in which secretary Agriculture department briefed about the demand and supply of pulses, vegetables, fruits, and their prices.

The chief minister directed that the best practices be adopted to stabilize prices of essential commodities and added that line departments should prepare a working plan with demand forecasting to ensure stability in prices.

The CM said that talks be held with the poultry association to propose practical solutions to reduce the price of chicken meat. He added that a plan should be developed to reduce the prices of essential commodities to provide real relief to the people.

Similarly, a price-control mechanism be made more effective to create ease for the common man through an efficient system, he added.

Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer, secretary agriculture, secretary food, secretary livestock and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Man Price Best Ramadan

Recent Stories

Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

5 minutes ago
 IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial cour ..

IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial court on March 13

5 minutes ago
 Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-ball ..

Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-balloting

5 minutes ago
 100,000 saplings planted in Changa Manga

100,000 saplings planted in Changa Manga

51 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur ..

Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur district

53 seconds ago
 Three youth die in road accident in Hyderabad

Three youth die in road accident in Hyderabad

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.