Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting on ongoing spring festival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office on Tuesday to review arrangements for the ongoing celebrations of Jashan-e-Baharan.

It was decided to hold Mehfil-e-Samaa and Mehfil-e-Na'at at three different places in Lahore.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will present Sufi Kalam at the National Hockey Stadium. Mahafil-e-Sama will be held at Data Darbar and other shrines.

A Mehfil-e-Na'at will also be held in Jilani Park.

The jashan-e-baharan celebrations in Lahore and Faisalabad are fully sponsored and there will be no expenditure by the Punjab government.