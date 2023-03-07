UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Chairs Meeting On Ongoing Spring Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting on ongoing spring festival

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office on Tuesday to review arrangements for the ongoing celebrations of Jashan-e-Baharan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office on Tuesday to review arrangements for the ongoing celebrations of Jashan-e-Baharan.

It was decided to hold Mehfil-e-Samaa and Mehfil-e-Na'at at three different places in Lahore.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will present Sufi Kalam at the National Hockey Stadium. Mahafil-e-Sama will be held at Data Darbar and other shrines.

A Mehfil-e-Na'at will also be held in Jilani Park.

The jashan-e-baharan celebrations in Lahore and Faisalabad are fully sponsored and there will be no expenditure by the Punjab government.

Related Topics

Hockey Lahore Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Data Darbar

Recent Stories

Rupee gains value against US dollar

Rupee gains value against US dollar

16 minutes ago
 Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

13 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

28 minutes ago
 Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

13 minutes ago
 &#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financ ..

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financing by over 100%

41 minutes ago
 UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities ..

UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities Ahead of Coldest Night

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.