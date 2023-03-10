Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives due to falling of a trolley into canal in DG Khan and sought a report from the commissioner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives due to falling of a trolley into canal in DG Khan and sought a report from the commissioner.

He asked the administration to personally supervise the rescue operation.

The CM also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and ordered to speed up rescue activities while using all resources to rescue the drowned people safely.