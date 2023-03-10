Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects various developmental schemes

During his marathon visits to inspect the developmental schemes, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspected the CBD Boulevard Gulberg underpass, the Lahore Bridge extension and Samanabad underpass projects on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :During his marathon visits to inspect the developmental schemes, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspected the CBD Boulevard Gulberg underpass, the Lahore Bridge extension and Samanabad underpass projects on Friday.

He also inspected the alternate traffic arrangements at Gulberg, Ferozepur Road, Multan Road, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Samanabad.

He directed to accelerate the speed of the projects, adding that the projects should be completed as soon as possible for the convenience of the people. Early completion of the projects was necessary for the smooth flow of traffic, he added.

During the construction period, the best management should be ensured to keep the traffic flowing and special arrangements be made for this purpose. The related issues should be resolved quickly to avoid any delay, he added.

The completion of the projects should be ensured within the given deadline as any delay in the projects of public importance could not be tolerated under any circumstances, he stressed.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, secretary housing, secretary information, commissioner, CTO & CCPO Lahore, DG PHA, MD WASA and others were also present.