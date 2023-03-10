Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Anjuman-e-Sulemania Model Children Home

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Anjuman-e-Sulemania Model Children Home late Thursday night to review the facilities being provided there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Anjuman-e-Sulemania Model Children Home late Thursday night to review the facilities being provided there.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected washrooms, dining hall, kitchen and other rooms, and instructed to improve the overall cleanliness arrangements.

He also checked the food items kept in the freezer. There is an urgent need to improve the functioning of the institution, he added.

He noted with regret that cleanliness arrangements were not up to the mark including the availability of clean drinking water.

The CM expressed his anger over the facilities for the homeless children and ordered to change the filter of the electric water cooler immediately.