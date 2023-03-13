Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of rape-cum murder of child

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) about the appalling case of rape-cum-murder of a child in Tandlianwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) about the appalling case of rape-cum-murder of a child in Tandlianwala.

The chief minister ordered the police to promptly apprehend the suspect.

In addition, he has expressed his condolences to the family of the victim and assured them that justice would be served.