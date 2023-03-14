Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting for improving orphanages conditions

UrduPoint.com

Published March 14, 2023

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review the conditions of the orphanages and shelter homes across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review the conditions of the orphanages and shelter homes across Punjab.

During the meeting, popular philanthropists Gohar Ijaz, Mian Ahsan, Anwar Ghani, and Fawad Mukhtar expressed their interest in managing 12 children's homes and three Kashana centers where 611 children were enrolled.

Upon the direction of the chief minister, these centers would be handed over to the Lahore Institute of Health Sciences (LIHS), being run by philanthropists.

The CM said that industrialists and philanthropists should come forward to support the abandoned children living in orphanages. An agreement would be signed between the provincial government and the LIHS soon. The CM directed to finalise the agreement without delay.

He said the children would be admitted to quality private schools according to their capabilities. A world-class system would be established in Punjab for the care of orphaned and abandoned children, and the government would build new rooms in these orphanages to meet their requirements, he added.

The CM stated that taking care of orphans and abandoned children is a religious and social obligation. People who take care of these children were the benefactors of society. The best system would be established through the cooperation of the private sector to ensure the welfare and education of these children, he added. The trained staff and other staff would be hired for the orphanages. By providing the best care for these children, philanthropists and industrialists were contributing to the betterment of society, he maintained.

Provincial ministers Dr Javed Akram, Amir Mir, SM Tanveer, Bilal Afzal, Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, chief secretary, secretaries and others participated while Provincial Minister Dr Jamal Nasir participated through video link.

