Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi message on Punjab Culture Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the people of the country especially the people of Punjab on the occasion of 'Punjab Cultural Day' being celebrated on Tuesday.

He said that Punjab, a province known for its five rivers, boasts a rich and captivating culture.

The CM acknowledged that Punjab's culture is distinguished by its vibrant colors and is the heart of Pakistan's culture. He highlighted hard work, love, respect, and tolerance as the foundational principles of Punjab's culture and noted that Punjab has produced world-renowned poets, scholars, writers, and artists.

Punjab's Sufi culture is an embodiment of the values of sweetness, peace, and mutual respect.

The Information and Culture Department has organized a plethora of events throughout the province to commemorate Punjab Culture Day, he said and added that agriculture plays an integral role in Punjab's economic culture, and both rural and urban cultures accurately portray the essence of Punjab. Celebrating culture day aims to promote love, tolerance, and brotherhood in society, he concluded.