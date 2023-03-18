Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of HISDU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of Health Information and Service Delivery Unit (HISDU) and Health Radio Station, under which government hospitals' system will be digitised

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of Health Information and Service Delivery Unit (HISDU) and Health Radio Station, under which government hospitals' system will be digitised.

The chief minister visited Primary & Secondary Health Care Department on Saturday, where he inspected different sections including TB Lab and Drug Testing Labs and surveillance centre.

CM Mohsin Naqvi handed over keys of 98 ambulances under Rural Health Ambulance Service to the Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Doctor Jamal Nasir. The CM also handed over 300 ultrasound machines for the 24/7 Basic Health Centres. Free ultrasound facility will be provided in the Rural Health Centres through the ultrasound machines. CM Mohsin Naqvi announced to celebrate Health week from the 20th March across Punjab. Screening of people will be done in the District and Tehsil Headquarter hospitals, Rural and Basic Health Centres during Health Week. Special camps will be set up for free medical examination.

CM Mohsin Naqvi gave ISO Certification to Doctor Farooq Ahmed Project Director of Punjab Aids Control Programme. He launched Electronic Medical Record Programme for the 2,000 basic Health Centres across Punjab and also launched Anaesthesia Management System for the Tehsil Headquarter hospitals. CM Mohsin Naqvi was informed during the briefing that 5 DTL of Health Department has attained ISO Certified and 4 WHO Pre-Qualified Certification.

CM Mohsin Naqvi lauded the services of Provincial Health Minister Doctor Jamal Nasir and Secretary P&SHC department Ali Jan Khan for introducing WHO Certification DTL in the Health Department and Digital System.

CM Mohsin Naqvi also reviewed the performance of TB Control and Hepatitis Control Programmes. He was given briefing by the Provincial Minister Doctor Jamal Nasir and Secretary P&SHC Ali Jan Khan about HISDU, Radio Station, Rural Ambulance Service and other programmes. Secretary Information and other officials were also present on the occasion.