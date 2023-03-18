UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Directs To Remove Containers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2023 | 11:52 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to remove containers from the roads of provincial metropolis immediately.

CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that the citizens should not feel any sort of discomfort in this regard, said a handout issued here.

Mohsin Naqvi asserted that the police and the district administration should resolve problems of the citizens at the earliest and also ensure traffic flow at the Canal Road.

