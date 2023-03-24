UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Inspects Facilities At Jinnah Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to Jinnah Hospital on Friday and inquired after the patients in the emergency ward beside reviewing medical facilities being provided

The CM inquired from the patients and the attendants about treatment facilities being provided and directed the administration to ensure best treatment facilities to the patients.CM Mohsin Naqvi also attended the ongoing meeting in the Committee Room pertaining to matters of the hospital. The CM was also informed about patients dialysis facility in the Jinnah Hospital.

Mohsin Naqvi said that treatment and other facilities will be improved in the hospital with the cooperation of private sector.

Gohar Ejaz has set an example to serve the distressed humanity in the Jinnah Hospital, he remarked. Mohsin Naqvi also met with the Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College, MS Jinnah Hospital and other faculty members.

Provincial Minister for SHC&ME Dr. Javed Akram, renowned social and business personality Gohar Ejaz, Secretary SHC&ME, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College and concerned officials attended the meeting.

