UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Takes Notice Of Murder Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of murder incident

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of an incident of murder of seven people of the same family in Pakpattan, and sought report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of an incident of murder of seven people of the same family in Pakpattan, and sought report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

He ordered for ensuring the arrest of the accused at the earliest. He sought a report after investigation into the incident from every aspect.

Related Topics

Murder Police Chief Minister Punjab Same Pakpattan Family From

Recent Stories

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head U ..

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head UK mission in Canada

14 minutes ago
 UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Ji ..

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Jiu-Jitsu Championship

1 hour ago
 ‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sani ..

‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sania Mirza as she completes Umrah

2 hours ago
 Ten injured of road mishap referred to Saidu Shar ..

Ten injured of road mishap referred to Saidu Sharif hospital

2 minutes ago
 Kite flyer held after identification through video ..

Kite flyer held after identification through video

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan, Putin Discuss Situation in Ukraine by Pho ..

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Situation in Ukraine by Phone - Presidency

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.