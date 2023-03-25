Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of murder incident

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of an incident of murder of seven people of the same family in Pakpattan, and sought report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of an incident of murder of seven people of the same family in Pakpattan, and sought report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

He ordered for ensuring the arrest of the accused at the earliest. He sought a report after investigation into the incident from every aspect.